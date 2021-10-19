Stocks start higher; J&J leads gains for health care sector

Stocks are moving modestly higher on Wall Street in early trading Tuesday as corporate earnings reporting gets into full swing. The benchmark S&P 500 was up 0.3% in the first few minutes of trading, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2%. Health care companies were making some of the biggest gains in the early going. Johnson & Johnson climbed 1.8% after raising its 2021 profit forecast again. Insurance company Travelers rose 2.6% after releasing results that easily beat analysts’ forecasts. The first exchange-traded fund to track Bitcoin futures rose 3% on its first day of trading.

BEIJING (AP) — European stocks opened lower while Asian markets advanced Tuesday as investors waited for U.S. corporate results to see how companies are coping with supply disruptions and the last quarter's surge in coronavirus infections.

Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong gained, while London and Frankfurt declined.

Wall Street futures were higher after the benchmark S&P 500 index rose Monday, propelled by tech and consumer stocks.

”It was a good day to be a mega-cap tech stock,” said Edward Moya of Oanda in a report.