Stocks trim gains, keeping S&P 500 hovering near record high

That jobs report on Friday will be closely watched by investors for its potential impact on the Federal Reserve's path forward on its support for the economy. The central bank has signaled that it could begin tapering its monthly bond purchases, but will likely keep interest rates low until it's comfortable with a recovery in the employment market. Low interest rates have been a key factor in the broader market's solid gains through the year.

“The market is likely to stay on track because of the Fed, but the risk is on the inflation side,” said Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors.

Inflation remains a concern as supply chain issues prompt some companies to raise prices on goods. The housing market, where rental and home prices have been rising, is also a key measure to monitor, Hatfield said, as it could push inflation higher into 2022 and put a dent in the broader market when the Fed eventually does ease back its support for low interest rates.

Bond yields were steady. The 10-year Treasury note remained at 1.30% from the day before.