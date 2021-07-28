Stocks turn mixed as investors review earnings, await Fed

Stocks swayed between small gains and losses on Wall Street Wednesday as investors reviewed the latest batch of quarterly earnings reports and wait for a policy update from the Federal Reserve.

Wall Street will be looking closely at the central bank’s statement to get a better sense of when it might start easing up on its support for the economy.

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 11:02 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36 points, or 0.1%, to 35,026 and the Nasdaq rose 0.7%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.25% from 1.23% late Tuesday.

Gains in several big communications and technology companies helped offset drops in banks, industrial companies and makers of household and personal products. Google's parent company Alphabet was a standout, jumping 4.6% after reporting a profit surge last quarter.

Analysts expect the Fed to reduce the bond purchases that have helped keep interest rates low through the pandemic. The big question for investors is the timing and pace of such a pullback. The market is also weighing concerns about the pace of the economic recovery, which could be stymied by the renewed spread of COVID-19.