Stocks turn mixed as Wall Street prepares for earnings

Stocks turned mixed in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday as communications firms slipped and tempered gains from technology companies.

The S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 1:05 p.m. Eastern after rising as much as 0.6% earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 34 points, or 0.1%, to 34,716 and the Nasdaq also rose 0.1%.

The price of U.S. crude oil rose 2.4% to just over $81 a barrel.

Bond trading was closed for the Columbus Day holiday.

Investors are looking ahead to the beginning of company earnings this week. Analysts have said that the latest round of corporate results could help give the market more direction after several choppy weeks. Stocks have been swaying between between gains and losses as investors try to better gauge the direction of the economic recovery through the rest of the year.

Banks will be among the first big companies to report their latest financial results and give investors more insight into how companies are faring amid concerns over the lingering virus pandemic and rising inflation.

JPMorgan Chase delivers its results on Wednesday. Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citigroup will report results on Thursday.