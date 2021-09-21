Stocks wobble a day after biggest drop since May

Wall Street is also gauging how the recovery's slowdown will impact the Federal Reserve's policies that have helped support the market and economy. The central bank will release a policy statement on Wednesday, which will be closely watched for any signals on how the Fed will eventually reduce its bond purchases that have helped keep interest rates low.

Several companies are making solid gains after giving investors encouraging financial updates. Ride-hailing company Uber jumped 9.3% after telling investors that it could post an adjusted profit this quarter. Equipment rental supplier Herc Holdings rose 5.6% following a solid long-term growth forecast.

Supply chain problems, which have been hurting a broad range of industries, weighed on several companies. Homebuilder Lennar slipped 1.7% after home deliveries for the third quarter fell short of analysts' forecasts because of supply chain problems. KAR Auction Services fell 0.4% after pulling its financial forecasts for the year because of the computer chip shortage that has been hurting the auto industry.

Universal Music jumped 38% in its debut on Amsterdam's stock exchange.

