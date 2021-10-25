 Skip to main content
Sudan PM arrested in apparent coup; Manchin open to wealth tax in Biden plan; NFL Week 7 recap
alert

Sudan PM arrested in apparent coup; Manchin open to wealth tax in Biden plan; NFL Week 7 recap

Atmospheric river continues to bring heavy rain to much of the west as the severe storms that brought tornadoes to the Midwest shift to the east. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest.

Today is Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Sudan

In this frame taken from video people gather during a protest in Khartoum, Sudan, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. 

Sudan PM held in apparent coup; general declares emergency

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s leading general declared a state of emergency Monday, hours after his forces arrested the acting prime minister and disrupted the internet in an apparent coup as the country was nearing a planned transition to a civilian leadership.

In a televised address, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan announced that he was dissolving the country’s ruling Sovereign Council, as well as the government led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. He said quarrels among political factions prompted the military to intervene but he pledged to complete the country's democratic transition, saying a new technocrat government would lead Sudan to elections.

In response to the moves, thousands flooded the streets of the capital, Khartoum, and its twin city of Omdurman to protest the apparent military takeover. Footage shared online appeared to show protesters blocking streets and setting fire to tires as security forces used tear gas to disperse them.

Congress Biden Manchin

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a key holdout vote on President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, chairs a hearing of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. 

AP source: Manchin agreeable to wealth tax for Biden plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pivotal Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin appears to be on board with White House proposals for new taxes on billionaires and certain corporations to help pay for President Joe Biden’s scaled-back social services and climate change package.

Biden huddled with the conservative West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at the president’s Delaware home on Sunday as they work on resolving the disputes between centrists and progressives that have stalled the Democrats’ wide-ranging bill. A person who insisted on anonymity to discuss Manchin’s position told The Associated Press the senator is agreeable to the White House's new approach on the tax proposals.

What had been a sweeping $3.5 trillion plan is now being eyed as $1.75 trillion package. That’s within a range that could still climb considerably higher, according to a second person who insisted on anonymity to discuss the private talks.

Bears Buccaneers Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) waves to the fans after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. 

NFL recap: Brady throws TD No. 600; Cardinals move to 7-0

Tom Brady became the first player to throw 600 career touchdown passes, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers routed the Chicago Bears 38-3 on Sunday for the best seven-game start in franchise history.

The Arizona Cardinals remain the NFL's only undefeated team and improved to 7-0 for the first time since 1974.

Keep scrolling for a recap of NFL Week 7 action.

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

This morning's top headlines: Oct. 25

Sudan's military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister
World
AP

Sudan's military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister

  • By SAMY MAGDY Associated Press
  • 0

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s military seized power Monday, dissolving the transitional government hours after troops arrested the acting prime minister and other officials. Thousands of people flooded into the streets to protest the coup that threatens the country’s shaky progress toward democracy.

Biden, Schumer, Manchin huddle, but still no budget deal
Government & Politics
AP

Biden, Schumer, Manchin huddle, but still no budget deal

  • By LISA MASCARO and HOPE YEN Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pivotal Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin appears to be on board with White House proposals for new taxes on billionaires and certain corporations to help pay for President Joe Biden’s scaled-back social services and climate change package.

Drought-stricken California doused by major storm
National
AP

Drought-stricken California doused by major storm

  • Updated
  • 0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A powerful storm barreled toward Southern California after flooding highways, toppling trees and causing mud flows in areas burned bare by recent fires across the northern part of the state.

Crew member: Baldwin careful with guns before fatal shooting
National
AP

Crew member: Baldwin careful with guns before fatal shooting

  • By RYAN PEARSON and GILLIAN FLACCUS Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A camera operator told authorities that Alec Baldwin had been careful with weapons on the set of the film “Rust” before the actor shot and killed a cinematographer with a gun he’d been told was safe to use, court records released Sunday show.

Ed Sheeran has COVID, will do performances from home
National
AP

Ed Sheeran has COVID, will do performances from home

  • By The Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

British pop star Ed Sheeran said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will do interviews and performances from his house while he self-isolates.

Entertainment
AP

James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on 'Friends,' dies

  • By The Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — James Michael Tyler, the actor known widely for his recurring role as Gunther on “Friends,” has died. He was 59.

Despite hybrid release, 'Dune' draws well on the big screen
National
AP

Despite hybrid release, 'Dune' draws well on the big screen

  • By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Denis Villeneuve's “Dune” debuted with $40.1 million in ticket sales in its opening weekend in North America, drawing a large number of moviegoers to see the thundering sci-fi epic on the big screen despite it also being available to stream in homes.

NFL Today, Week 7
Sports

NFL Today, Week 7

  • By The Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

SCOREBOARD

Kyle Larson wins on 17th anniversary of Hendrick plane crash
Sports

Kyle Larson wins on 17th anniversary of Hendrick plane crash

  • By JENNA FRYER AP Auto Racing Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kyle Larson has only heard stories about the late Ricky Hendrick, the son of his team owner who was killed 17 years a…

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX California Storms

Children play in floodwaters on Robin Road in Mill Valley, Calif., on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Oct. 25

Today in history: Oct. 25

In 1962, during a meeting of the U.N. Security Council, U.S. Ambassador Adlai E. Stevenson II demanded that Soviet Ambassador Valerian Zorin c…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

