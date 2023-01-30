Super Bowl 57 matchup is set; suicide bomber kills 34 at Pakistan mosque; 'Avatar 2' still No. 1; and more morning headlines

The pastor at the Memphis church where Tyre Nichols’ family spoke from the pulpit urging peace after his brutal killing reiterated the call for calm, following the release of video showing the fatal beating by police. Pastor Kenneth Thomas said before the start of services at Mt. Olive Cathedral Church Sunday that he was pleased there has been calm so far, "which is what we have been praying for." Cities nationwide have braced for demonstrations after body camera footage released Friday showed officers savagely beating 29-year-old Nichols. So far the protests have been scattered and nonviolent. A lawyer for Nichols’ family says the loss is “still very emotional,” but that his clients are using all their energy to advocate for reforms.