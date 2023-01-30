Super Bowl 57 matchup is set; suicide bomber kills 34 at Pakistan mosque; 'Avatar 2' still No. 1; and more morning headlines

Today is Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Patrick Mahomes finally got the best of Joe Burrow. All he needed was a little shove. Harrison Butker made a 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds left — after Cincinnati’s Joseph Ossai was flagged for a 15-yard penalty for shoving Mahomes after he was out of bounds — and the Chiefs beat the Bengals 23-20 in the AFC championship game to make it back to the Super Bowl. Kansas City will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. The Eagles clobbered the Niners 31-7 in the NFC title game earlier Sunday. They’ve looked dominant in the playoffs so far, beating the New York Giants 38-7 in the divisional round.
Black quarterbacks have come a long way in the NFL since Fritz Pollard became the first to play in the league in 1923 and Doug Williams was the first to start and win a Super Bowl following the 1987 season. Now, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will be the first Black QBs to face off in a Super Bowl. It’s fitting that a season which began with 11 Black QBs starting in Week 1 will end with a historic matchup. Mahomes can become the first two-time winner if he leads the Kansas City Chiefs to victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12. Hurts aims to become the fourth Black QB to win the Super Bowl, joining Williams, Mahomes and Russell Wilson.
Pakistani police have raised the death toll from a suicide bombing at a mosque inside a police compound in the northwestern city of Peshawar to 28 killed. They say as many as 150 worshippers were wounded in Monday’s attack. The targeted mosque is located inside a police compound, in a high-security zone in the city. Most of the slain worshippers were policemen and police officers. No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing. The Pakistani Taliban have been blamed in similar suicide attacks in the past. The bomber struck inside the mosque, where scores of people were praying, and there are fears the death toll will rise as many of the wounded were listed in critical condition.
Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been put on notice by a prosecutor, but the warning didn’t come from anyone at the Justice Department. It's from a Georgia prosecutor who indicates she's likely to seek criminal charges soon in a two-year election subversion probe. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis argued in court last week decisions in the case are “imminent.” Though Willis didn’t mention Trump by name, her comments mark the first time a prosecutor leading any of the current investigations related to him has so bluntly hinted charges could be forthcoming. Trump insists he did nothing wrong.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is urging Israel and the Palestinians to exercise restraint amid a spike in violence that has the region on edge. The bloodshed has alarmed the Biden administration as it attempts to find common ground with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new right-wing government. Blinken didn't publicly offer any ideas for calming the situation and it was not immediately clear from his meeting with Netanyahu that the administration would be proposing any. The latest violence erupted last week with an Israeli raid on a militant stronghold in the West Bank city of Jenin that killed 10 people, followed by an attack by a Palestinian gunman that killed seven people outside a synagogue in east Jerusalem.
Three women killed in a weekend shooting at a short-term rental home in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood have been identified, while police continued to search for suspects. Four other people were wounded, two critically, when gunfire erupted around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at the property in the Beverly Crest area. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office on Sunday identified those killed as: Iyana Hutton, 33, of Chicago; Nenah Davis, 29, of Bolingbrook, Illinois; and Destiny Sims, 26, of Buckeye, Arizona. Investigators are trying to determine if there was a party at the rental home or what type of gathering was occurring at the time off the shooting.
The pastor at the Memphis church where Tyre Nichols’ family spoke from the pulpit urging peace after his brutal killing reiterated the call for calm, following the release of video showing the fatal beating by police. Pastor Kenneth Thomas said before the start of services at Mt. Olive Cathedral Church Sunday that he was pleased there has been calm so far, "which is what we have been praying for." Cities nationwide have braced for demonstrations after body camera footage released Friday showed officers savagely beating 29-year-old Nichols. So far the protests have been scattered and nonviolent. A lawyer for Nichols’ family says the loss is “still very emotional,” but that his clients are using all their energy to advocate for reforms.
Actor Annie Wersching, best known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in the series “24” and providing the voice for Tess in the video game “The Last of Us,” has died. She was 45. She passed away Sunday morning in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer, her publicist told The Associated Press. The type of cancer was not specified. Born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, Wersching appeared on dozens of television shows over the course of her two-decade career. She had recurring roles on “Bosch,” “The Vampire Diaries,” Marvel’s “Runaways,” “The Rookie” and, most recently, the second season of “Star Trek: Picard."
Barrett Strong, one of Motown’s founding artists and most gifted songwriters who sang lead on the company’s breakthrough single “Money (That’s What I Want)” and later collaborated on such classics as “I Heard It Through the Grapevine" and “War,” has died. He was 81. Strong's death was announced Sunday on social media by the Motown Museum, which did not immediately provide further details. “Money,” a million-seller released in 1960, was Motown’s first major hit. Strong and Norman Whitfield became one of Motown’s most productive and eclectic songwriting combinations, writing several hits for the Temptations.
“Avatar: The Way of Water” claimed the No. 1 spot on the domestic box office charts for the seventh weekend in a row with an additional $15.7 million according to studio estimates on Sunday. Second place went to Universal and DreamWorks’ family-oriented offering “Puss In Boots: The Last Wish,” which made $10.6 million in its sixth weekend. Third place was claimed by “A Man Called Otto" The meme-able horror “M3GAN,” a Universal release, came in fourth place with $6.4 million and while fifth place went to the Indian blockbuster “Pathaan." Following Tuesday's Oscar nominations, Several studios also re-released their best picture nominees in theaters.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1968, the Tet Offensive began during the Vietnam War as Communist forces launched surprise attacks against South Vietnamese towns and citie…
In 2000, the St. Louis Rams held on to beat the Tennessee Titans 23-16 in Super Bowl XXXIV, thanks to a game-saving tackle. See more sports mo…
