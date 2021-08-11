 Skip to main content
Taliban seizes 3 more Afghan provincial capitals; Fred now a tropical storm; COVID's nurse shortage
Taliban seizes 3 more Afghan provincial capitals; Fred now a tropical storm; COVID's nurse shortage

Currently, 32 states have heat advisories or warnings posted as dangerous temperatures expand across the US. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Today is Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Afghanistan

Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint inside the city of Farah, capital of Farah province, southwest Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. 

Afghan officials: 3 more provincial capitals fall to Taliban

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban seized three more provincial capitals in Afghanistan and a local army headquarters in a blitz across the country’s northeast, officials said Wednesday, with the insurgents now controlling some two-thirds of the nation as the U.S. and NATO finalize their withdrawal after its decades-long war there.

The fall of the capitals of Badakhshan and Baghlan provinces to the northeast and Farah province to the west put increasing pressure on the country’s central government to stem the tide of the advance, even as its lost a major base in Kunduz. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani rushed to Balkh province, already surrounded by Taliban-held territory, to seek help pushing back the insurgents from warlords linked to allegations of atrocities and corruption.

***

Tropical Weather

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows a tropical storm east of Puerto Rico in the Caribbean, at 7:50am EST, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. 

Tropical Storm Fred nearing the Dominican Republic

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Tropical Storm Fred swirled just south of Puerto Rico early Wednesday heading for the Dominican Republic and Haiti, with forecasters warning that its heavy rains could cause dangerous flooding and mudslides.

After a quiet month of no named storms in the region, Fred became the sixth of the Atlantic hurricane season as expected late Tuesday and tropical storm warnings were already in effect for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Rains pelted the northern Caribbean and power outages were reported in Puerto Rico, where Luma, the company in charge of the U.S. territory’s transmission and distribution system, warned those who depend on electricity for life-saving medical devices to activate emergency plans.

***

Virus Outbreak Florida

Andres Veloso, 12, gets the first dose of the Pzifer COVID-19 vaccine, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Miami. Florida is reporting a surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the highly contagious delta variant. 

Hospitals run low on nurses as they get swamped with COVID

The rapidly escalating surge in COVID-19 infections across the U.S. has caused a shortage of nurses and other front-line staff in virus hot spots that can no longer keep up with the flood of unvaccinated patients and are losing workers to burnout and lucrative out-of-state temporary gigs.

Florida, Arkansas, Louisiana and Oregon all have more people hospitalized with COVID-19 than at any other point in the pandemic, and nursing staffs are badly strained.

In Florida, virus cases have filled so many hospital beds that ambulance services and fire departments are straining to respond to emergencies. Some patients wait inside ambulances for up to an hour before hospitals in St. Petersburg, Florida, can admit them — a process that usually takes about 15 minutes, Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton said.

***

Top headlines this morning: Aug. 11

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized three more provincial capitals in Afghanistan and a local army headquarters in a blitz across the country’s northeast, officials said Wednesday, with the insurgents now controlling some two-thirds of the nation as the U.S. and NATO finalize their withdrawal after its decades-long war there.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

CORRECTION APTOPIX Arizona Weather

A woman climbs out of a pickup truck as Northwest Fire District firefighters position themselves for a water rescue in the Cañada del Oro Wash north of Tucson, Ariz., on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Firefighters rescued three people from one of two vehicles in the wash, swollen with runoff after an early morning downpour dumped nearly two-inches upstream. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

***

