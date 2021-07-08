Tech companies help pull stocks broadly lower on Wall Street

Stocks were broadly lower Thursday as bond yields continued to fall and investors turned cautious after the market hit a series of record highs last week.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.7% as of 12:34 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 213 points, or 0.6%, to 34,468 and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.7%. Technology companies were having some of the biggest losses.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.30% from 1.32% a day earlier. The benchmark yield, which is used to set rates on mortgages and many other kinds of loans, has been falling steadily in recent weeks as traders shift money into bonds. The 10-year yield traded as high as 1.74% at the end of March.

The bond market has been signaling concerns over the strength of the recovery for months, specifically that it may have peaked and is now leveling off to a steadier pace. The stock market has largely ignored those signals, analysts said, but could be coming around to that message amid struggling job growth and lackluster economic reports.

“You can’t ignore what the bond market has been telling us,” said J.J. Kinahan, chief strategist with TD Ameritrade.