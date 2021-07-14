Technology stocks drive early gains as latest earnings flow

Big technology companies pushed U.S. stocks higher in early trading as investors reviewed the latest earnings reports and updates on rising inflation.

Banks and airlines showed more signs of recovery from the virus pandemic, which hit those sectors particularly hard. Investors are looking closely at the latest round of earnings for confirmation about the scale and pace of the economic recovery as people return to work, travel again and generally try to get back to some semblance of normal following the worst of the virus pandemic.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 10:20 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 104 points, or 0.3 to 34,997 points and the Nasdaq rose 0.6%.

Technology stocks were the biggest gainers in the benchmark S&P 500 as bond yields fell after rising the day before. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.36% from 1.41% late Tuesday. Lower yields tend to make it easier for investors to justify the relatively high prices of tech stocks, which have risen sharply on expectations of earnings growth well into the future.

The lower yields also weighed on banks after several of them reported mostly solid financial results. Banks rely on higher bond yields to charge more lucrative interest rates on loans.