Authorities say a woman identified as the wife of a Texas man suspected of killing five of his neighbors was arrested Wednesday for hindering the four-day manhunt for the man, who's also in custody. Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson says 53-year-old Divimara Lamar Nava, who he identified as the wife of suspect Francisco Oropeza, was in custody in connection with the shooting although jail records do not list her as married. A four-day manhunt for Oropeza ended Tuesday when authorities said they found him in the closet of a house. Oropeza was captured without incident near the community of Conroe, north of Houston and about 20 miles from his home in the town of Cleveland where authorities say he shot his neighbors with an AR-style rifle Friday.