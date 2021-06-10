Tensions linger ahead of Biden, Johnson meeting; plug pulled on Keystone XL; Underwood's CMT win

Today is Thursday, June 10, 2021. Let's get caught up.
These headlines are in the news this morning: President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet today to stress close ties, manage differences; the Keystone XL pipeline has been nixed; and Carrie Underwood wins big at CMT Awards.
TOP STORIES
Biden, Johnson to stress close ties, manage differences
PLYMOUTH, England (AP) — Their nations may have a famed “special relationship,” but President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet for the first time Thursday against a backdrop of differences both political and personal.
Biden hopes to use his first overseas trip as president to reassure European allies that the United States had shed the transactional tendencies of Donald Trump’s term and is a reliable partner again. But tensions may simmer beneath the surface of Biden's meeting with Johnson.
The president staunchly opposed the Brexit movement, the British exodus from the European Union that Johnson championed, and has expressed great concern with the future of Northern Ireland. And Biden once called the British leader a “physical and emotional clone” of Trump.
Keystone XL pipeline nixed after Biden stands firm on permit
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The sponsor of the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline pulled the plug on the contentious project Wednesday after Canadian officials failed to persuade President Joe Biden to reverse his cancellation of its permit on the day he took office.
Calgary-based TC Energy said it would work with government agencies “to ensure a safe termination of and exit" from the partially built line, which was to transport crude from the oil sand fields of western Canada to Steele City, Nebraska.
Construction on the 1,200-mile pipeline began last year when former President Donald Trump revived the long-delayed project after it had stalled under the Obama administration. It would have moved up to 830,000 barrels (35 million gallons) of crude daily, connecting in Nebraska to other pipelines that feed oil refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Underwood wins at CMT Awards; Gladys Knight, H.E.R. perform
NEW YORK (AP) — Carrie Underwood has another reason to rejoice — she extended her record as the most decorated artist in the history of the CMT Music Awards, thanks to her song “Hallelujah.”
The music video for the singer's hit, a collaboration with John Legend, was named video of the year at Wednesday's show, which aired from Nashville, Tennessee.
Underwood, who now has 23 CMT Awards, thanked her die-hard fans while accepting the honor: “You're the reason we're all here doing what we do, doing what we love (and) making music videos."
IMAGE OF THE DAY
ON THIS DATE
In 1978, Affirmed wins the Belmont Stakes to capture the Triple Crown in one of the greatest battles in racing history.
In 1978, Affirmed wins the Belmont Stakes to capture the Triple Crown in one of the greatest battles in racing history.
