Terror, shattered glass and thanks: Lawmakers, nation recall Jan. 6; plus more morning headlines

Terror, shattered glass and thanks: Lawmakers, nation recall Jan. 6

Today is Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

The storm that brought heavy snowfall to parts of Kentucky and Tennessee heads to New England as a separate system brings coastal rain and mountain snow for the Pacific Northwest. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the weekend forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

Capitol Riot Anniversary

With the U.S. Capitol building in the background, a person holds a candle as a singer performs "Amazing Grace" during a vigil Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Washington, on the one year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol. 

Terror, shattered glass and thanks: Lawmakers recall Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — One year later, their voices still quavered and they gratefully credited the U.S. Capitol Police with saving their lives. And, perhaps, preserving American democracy as well.

On the anniversary of last year's Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, dozens of lawmakers gathered Thursday to share their stories of that day's terror and resilience.

It was an insurrection aimed at stopping lawmakers from officially affirming Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over Trump. Some people died, scores were injured, the Capitol was damaged and the House and Senate counting of ballots was delayed for hours but not deterred. 

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories and more.

***

Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, Gregory McMichael, Greg McMichael

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory McMichael during their trial at at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga.

Men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing face life sentences

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Three white men face sentencing by a judge Friday roughly six weeks after being convicted of murder for chasing a running Ahmaud Arbery in pickup trucks, cutting off the unarmed Black man's escape and fatally blasting him with a shotgun.

The guilty verdicts handed down the day before Thanksgiving prompted a victory celebration outside the Glynn County courthouse for those who saw Arbery's death as part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice.

Testimony in court will likely be more sorrowful Friday, when members of Arbery's family are expected to bare their grief and loss to the judge before he imposes punishments on father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan.

***

MORNING LISTEN

On this episode of the Utterly Moderate Podcast, host Lawrence Eppard is joined by a number of political scientists to discuss a variety of topics, from Joe Manchin to the Electoral Count Act to the future of American political parties and much more.

***

Top headlines this morning: Friday, Jan. 7

Biden warns of US peril from Trump's 'dagger' at democracy
Biden warns of US peril from Trump's 'dagger' at democracy

  • By LISA MASCARO, ZEKE MILLER and MARY CLARE JALONICK - Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden forcefully blamed Donald Trump and his supporters Thursday for holding a “dagger at the throat of democracy” with election lies that sparked last year's deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol, using the anniversary of the attack to warn that America's system of government remains under urgent threat.

Top Republicans mark Jan. 6 with silence, deflection
Top Republicans mark Jan. 6 with silence, deflection

  • By JILL COLVIN - Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Oh, how things have changed.

White House highlights effort to cover winter heating bills
White House highlights effort to cover winter heating bills

  • By ASHRAF KHALIL - Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is distributing an additional $4.5 billion in funds to help low-income Americans cover heating costs during a second pandemic winter, with cold-weather states receiving the largest share, according to a state-by-state breakdown released Friday.

Kazakh president: Forces can shoot to kill to quell unrest
Kazakh president: Forces can shoot to kill to quell unrest

  • By DASHA LITVINOVA - Associated Press
MOSCOW (AP) — Kazakhstan’s president authorized security forces on Friday to shoot to kill those participating in unrest, opening the door for a dramatic escalation in a crackdown on anti-government protests that have turned violent.

Warrant: 5-year-old might have started deadly Philly blaze
Warrant: 5-year-old might have started deadly Philly blaze

  • By CLAUDIA LAUER, MICHAEL RUBINKAM and MARYCLAIRE DALE - Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Investigators are looking into whether a 5-year-old who was playing with a lighter set a Christmas tree on fire, sparking a conflagration that killed 12 family members in a Philadelphia rowhome, officials revealed Thursday.

US unemployment sinks to 3.9% as many more people find jobs
US unemployment sinks to 3.9% as many more people find jobs

  • By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER - AP Economics Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation's unemployment rate fell in December to a healthy 3.9% — a pandemic low — even as employers added a modest 199,000 jobs, evidence that they are struggling to fill jobs with many Americans still reluctant to return to the workforce.

Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son
Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son

  • By RUSS BYNUM - Associated Press
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Three white men convicted of murder for chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced to life in prison Friday, with a judge denying any chance of parole for the father and son who armed themselves and initiated the deadly pursuit of the 25-year-old Black man.

Rare Toni Morrison short story to be published as a book
Rare Toni Morrison short story to be published as a book

  • By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — To much of the world the late Toni Morrison was a novelist, celebrated for such classics as “Beloved,” “Song of Solomon” and “The Bluest Eye.”

'I can feel it': Djokovic sends thanks for the support
'I can feel it': Djokovic sends thanks for the support

  • By JOHN PYE - AP Sports Writer
The top men's tennis player in the world, Novak Djokovic, spent Orthodox Christmas in an immigration detention hotel in Australia on Friday as he sought to fend off deportation over the country's COVID-19 rules and compete in the Australian Open.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Romania Epiphany

A man shows off riding skills during Epiphany celebrations in the village of Pietrosani, Romania, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. According to the local Epiphany traditions, following a religious service, villagers have their horses blessed with holy water then compete in a race. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Jan. 7

Today in history: Jan. 7

In 1959, the United States recognized the new government of Cuba, six days after Fidel Castro led the overthrow of Fulgencio Batista, and more…

Today in sports history: Jan. 7

Today in sports history: Jan. 7

In 1979, the Pittsburgh Steelers win their third AFC championship by beating the Houston Oilers 34-5 in a cold, steady rain at Three Rivers St…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

