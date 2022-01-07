Terror, shattered glass and thanks: Lawmakers, nation recall Jan. 6; plus more morning headlines

Today is Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Let's get caught up.

TOP STORIES

Terror, shattered glass and thanks: Lawmakers recall Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — One year later, their voices still quavered and they gratefully credited the U.S. Capitol Police with saving their lives. And, perhaps, preserving American democracy as well.

On the anniversary of last year's Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, dozens of lawmakers gathered Thursday to share their stories of that day's terror and resilience.

It was an insurrection aimed at stopping lawmakers from officially affirming Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over Trump. Some people died, scores were injured, the Capitol was damaged and the House and Senate counting of ballots was delayed for hours but not deterred.

Men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing face life sentences

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Three white men face sentencing by a judge Friday roughly six weeks after being convicted of murder for chasing a running Ahmaud Arbery in pickup trucks, cutting off the unarmed Black man's escape and fatally blasting him with a shotgun.

The guilty verdicts handed down the day before Thanksgiving prompted a victory celebration outside the Glynn County courthouse for those who saw Arbery's death as part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice.

Testimony in court will likely be more sorrowful Friday, when members of Arbery's family are expected to bare their grief and loss to the judge before he imposes punishments on father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan.

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Jan. 7 In 1959, the United States recognized the new government of Cuba, six days after Fidel Castro led the overthrow of Fulgencio Batista, and more…

Today in sports history: Jan. 7 In 1979, the Pittsburgh Steelers win their third AFC championship by beating the Houston Oilers 34-5 in a cold, steady rain at Three Rivers St…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

