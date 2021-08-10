Texas governor appeals for out-of-state help to fight virus; infrastructure support grows; and more

Today is Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Let's get caught up.
Abbott appeals for out-of-state help against COVID-19
Gov. Greg Abbott appealed for out-of-state help Monday to fight the third wave of COVID-19 in Texas.
The request came as a county-owned hospital in Houston raised tents to accommodate their COVID-19 overflow. Private hospitals in the county already were requiring their staff to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Meantime, the Dallas school district announced Monday that it would require students and staff to wear face masks starting Tuesday. The Houston school district already announced a mask mandate for its students and staff later this week if its board approves.
The highly contagious delta variant is fueling the wave.
Infrastructure on track as bipartisan Senate coalition grows
WASHINGTON — After weeks of fits, starts and delays, the Senate is on track to give final approval to the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan, with a growing coalition of Democrats and Republicans prepared to lift the first phase of President Joe Biden’s rebuilding agenda to passage.
Final Senate votes are expected around 11 a.m. EDT Tuesday, and the bill would then go to the House.
All told, some 70 senators appear poised to carry the bipartisan package to passage, a potentially robust tally of lawmakers eager to tap the billions in new spending for their states and to show voters back home they can deliver.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1993, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was sworn in as the second female justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, and more events that happened on this day in…
In 2008 in Beijing, Michael Phelps begins his long march toward eight gold medals by winning the 400-meter individual medley in 4:03.84 — smas…
