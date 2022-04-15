Texas moves to ease border gridlock; Prince Harry and Meghan visit queen; Mariupol holds out against all odds

Today is Friday, April 15, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
***
FIRST, THE WEATHER
Soggy in the South, cold in the North, and a new storm system hits the West. CNN meteorologist Gene Norman breaks down your Easter Weekend weather.
***
TOP STORIES
Click on the links below for full versions of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:
Top morning headlines: Friday, April 15
More relief is in sight for the logjam of trucks at the U.S.-Mexico border. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday continued easing off his latest dramatic action over immigration that has gridlocked some of the world's busiest trade ports and taken mounting economic toll. The two-term Republican governor for days has allowed commercial trucks to backup for miles into Mexico after requiring them to stop for additional inspections in Texas. He says there's a new “sense of urgency” to strike deals with neighboring Mexican states and has now lifted inspection requirements for bridges in El Paso.
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have visited Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on their first joint visit to the U.K. since they gave up formal royal roles and moved to the U.S. more than two years ago. The couple’s office says they visited the 95-year-old queen, Harry’s grandmother, Thursday on their way to the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games. Harry is a founder and patron of the international sports competition for wounded military veterans. Harry and Meghan are expected to attend a reception in The Hague on Friday for the games, which run from Saturday to April 22.
Unbroken by a Russian blockade and relentless bombardment, the key port of Mariupol is still holding out, a symbol of staunch Ukrainian resistance that has thwarted the Kremlin’s invasion plans. More than six weeks after the Russian siege began, Ukrainian troops are continuing to fight the vastly superior Russian forces in ferocious battles amid the ruins of what once was a bustling city on the Sea of Azov coast. The Ukrainians’ fight against all odds has scuttled Moscow’s designs, tying up significant Russian forces and delaying the start of a planned Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine’s industrial heartland, Donbas. Capturing Mariupol would allow Moscow to establish a land corridor to Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014.
Palestinians have clashed with Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a major holy site in Jerusalem. More than 150 Palestinians were wounded. Israeli authorities say Palestinians threw rocks at police after dawn prayers on Friday, igniting the clashes. Palestinians view the deployment of Israeli police at the site as a provocation. Order was later restored and tens of thousands of worshippers attended Friday prayers midday. Tensions have soared in recent weeks amid a series of deadly attacks in Israel and military raids across the occupied West Bank. Last year, protests and clashes in and around Al-Aqsa helped ignite an 11-day Gaza war.
Russia’s Defense Ministry is promising to ramp up missile attacks on the Ukrainian capital in response to Ukraine’s alleged military “diversions on the Russian territory.” The threat of intensified attacks on Kyiv came Friday after Russian authorities accused Ukraine of launching airstrikes on residential buildings in a border region of Russia. Ukrainian officials have not confirmed striking targets in Russia. However, they claimed their forces struck a key Russian warship with missiles on Thursday. The guided-missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, sank while being towed to port after suffering heavy damage. The circumstances remain in dispute. Moscow acknowledged a fire on board the ship but not any attack.
North Korea is marking a key state anniversary with calls for stronger loyalty to leader Kim Jong Un. However, there was no word on an expected military parade Friday to display new weapons amid heightened animosities with the United States. The 110th birth anniversary of Kim’s late grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung comes after North Korea conducted a spate of weapons tests in recent months, including its first full-range intercontinental ballistic missile launch since 2017. Experts say North Korea aims to expand its arsenal and ramp up pressure on the United States while nuclear diplomacy is stalled. There were indications Pyongyang could soon launch fresh provocations like an additional missile test, a rocket to launch a spy satellite or even a nuclear bomb test.
Firefighters battling a deadly wildfire in southern New Mexico took advantage of a brief break in the weather but gusty winds are expected to return Friday. The blaze claimed two lives and charred more than 200 residences. The fire has forced the evacuation of about 5,000 people in the mountain community of Ruidoso. That’s where the remains of a couple were found near a burned home as they tried to flee. Area schools have been closed into next week and about 5,000 residences have been left without power since the wind-driven blaze broke out Tuesday.
California is delaying a coronavirus vaccine mandate for schoochildren until at least the summer of 2023. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration announced the change on Thursday. California was the first state to announce it would require all schoolchildren to receive the coronavirus vaccine. But the mandate will not take effect until federal regulators give final approval to the vaccine for children. That hasn’t happened yet. California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said school districts would need more time to implement the mandate once federal approval happens. State officials say the mandate will not happen before July 1, 2023.
A federal judge has ruled that Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams cannot immediately begin raising and spending unlimited campaign contributions under a new state law. That's because she is not yet her party’s nominee. Abrams and her One Georgia committee filed a lawsuit last month challenging the constitutionality of the new law, which allows certain top elected officials and party nominees to create “leadership committees” that can raise campaign funds without limits. But they also asked the judge to order the state ethics commission not to take any action against them if they continue to raise money before the primary.
A wealthy Democratic donor has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for injecting two men with lethal doses of methamphetamine as part of a fetish that turned fatal. Prosecutors had sought a life sentence for Ed Buck. The judge issued the sentence Thursday in federal court in Los Angeles. Buck is 67 and prosecutors have said he preyed mostly on vulnerable young gay Black men he paid for sex and injected with massive doses of drugs. Buck's lawyers have said he deserved a shorter term because he was sexually abused as a child and that health problems led to his drug addiction.
***
FRIDAY LISTEN
Sara Rathner, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, offers a variety of tips to help you save at the pump from using apps to find the best price to simply slowing down.
People are also reading…
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
***