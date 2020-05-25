The extreme parkour team whose death-defying jumps caught the attention of Hollywood

"It was a really crazy position to be in, where we have control over these scenes and we have control over certain elements of this blockbuster movie. But it was great for the entire team."

Taking a toll

But in creating the jaw-dropping videos, bodies have been pushed to the limit — which has consequences.

Segar — the 2015 winner of 'Ninja Warrior UK' — recalled knocking his four front teeth out and breaking his collarbone, while Taylor has broken his ankle.

"I guess that's why we're still doing it after 14 years is because those kind of things happen so rarely that it's worth all the reward and how much it's improved our lives, like the physical benefits of the exercise or the friends that we've met through it," Taylor — a world record holder for the longest front flip — explained.