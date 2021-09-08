The Latest: About 60,000 in Afghan evacuation brought to US

Alison Davidian is the deputy Afghan representative for UN Women and she said in a video briefing from Kabul that “the lack of clarity of the Taliban’s position on women’s rights has generated incredible fear -- and this fear is palpable across the country.”

She says UN Women is receiving reports of violations through its extensive network of women, civil society organizations, women leaders and human rights defenders. She the agency’s Afghan operation hopes to reopen its offices in five provinces once the security situation improves because “Afghan women have never needed us more."

Davidian says the situation for women differs from province to province and she urges the Taliban “to show that it governs for all Afghans and that it has changed” and will protect and promote “the full spectrum of women’s rights.”

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is pressing the Taliban to allow charter flights carrying would-be evacuees to leave Mazar-e-Sharif.

Blinken said Wednesday that the Taliban aren’t permitting the flights’ departure because they claim that some of the passengers don’t have the required documentation.