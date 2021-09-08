The Latest: As summer ends, virus cases, deaths surge in US

The WHO chief says he received a message of “clear support” from health ministers at a meeting of the influential Group of 20 countries this month for a commitment to help hit a WHO target all countries vaccinate at least 40% of their people by year’s end.

WHO says 5.5 billion coronavirus vaccines have been administered so far, but 80% of those have been to upper- and middle-income countries. Rich countries have offered to donate 1 billion vaccine doses to other countries, but under 15% of those doses have “materialized,” Tedros says.

———

PARIS — Some 300,000 people in France have signed up to receive a third COVID-19 vaccine shot since the government started offering them a week ago.

Prime Minister Jean Castex says France will start a booster shot program in nursing homes next week.

While some health officials have argued against booster shots until more of the world is vaccinated, France is recommending people with pre-existing health problems and those over 65 receive a third shot six months after their second dose.

According to French government statistics, 88% of people 65 and above are fully vaccinated. Across all age groups, 68% are fully vaccinated and 73% have had at least one dose.