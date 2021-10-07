The Latest: Biden makes economic case for vaccinations

The Bay Area has among the highest vaccination rates and lowest case rates in the nation. Counties had reinstated the indoor mask mandate in August as infections surged because of the highly contagious delta variant.

TOPEKA, Kan. — Health officials are frustrated so many school boards remain reluctant to adopt mask mandates, even though most COVID-19 outbreaks in Kansas schools are occurring in districts without mask requirements.

The state has 68 active school clusters, down from 79 a week ago, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Those clusters have been connected to 596 cases, one hospitalization and one death.

Of the active outbreaks from last week, only 29% occurred in districts that reported a mask requirement, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported. The outbreaks at schools without mask mandates or schools that didn’t report their mask policies had clusters five to six times the cases per capita, according to health department data.

Only about 20% of school districts report requiring masks for most or all of their students, but those districts educate about 63% of the state’s student population, according to data presented at a meeting of the governor’s Safer Classrooms Workgroup on Wednesday.