The Latest: Biden says US set on helping India with pandemic

“All state festivals planned for the next two weeks have been halted,” a statement from the President’s office said, adding that, “ the government had decided to ban all private sector functions, meetings and parties under quarantine regulations.”

The number of positive cases have gone up by three times in the last two days in Sri Lanka. For several weeks, the number of cases stood below 300 and on Sunday, the figure rose to 895.

Sri Lanka is still in the midst of a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that erupted in October after two clusters — one centered on a garment factory and other on the fish market — emerged in the capital Colombo and its suburbs.

———

ROME — With spring weather bursting upon Italy, many Italians didn’t wait for Monday’s partial lifting of COVID-19 restrictions on social activities in much of the country.

Starting Friday evening and spanning the sunny and warm weekend, people in Rome, Milan, Turin, Naples and other cities turned out in droves to picnic or hang out in parks or at beaches. They also swarmed, with drinks in hand, through trendy piazzas or promenade down popular shopping streets in historic centers. Many ignored safety-distancing measures or mandatory outdoor mask-wearing.