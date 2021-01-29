The Latest: Washington state pushes for in-person classes

———

KYIV, Ukraine — The parliament of Ukraine has passed a law banning registration of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Russia.

The vaccine, called Sputnik V, has been registered for use in 11 countries as well as in Russia. The parliament on Friday approved registration for vaccines used in the United States, China, Japan and the European Union, among other countries, but specifically excluded vaccines developed by “the aggressor state.”

Ukraine’s relations with Russia plunged after the 2014 Russian annexation of Crimea and the continuing conflict in the country’s east with Russia-backed separatists. Ukraine’s underfunded medical system has been hit hard by the coronavirus. The country of 44 million has recorded more than 1.2 million infections and more than 22,000 confirmed deaths.

———

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Johnson & Johnson says its vaccine appears to protect against COVID-19 with just one shot.

It’s not as strong as some two-shot rivals but still potentially helpful for a world in dire need of more doses. Results released Friday show the single-shot vaccine was 66% effective overall at preventing moderate to severe illness, and much more protective against the most serious symptoms.