The Latest: Cruise line plans Florida sailings, vaccine rule

The sweepstakes will include three drawings with chances to win up to $50,000 and is a partnership between the city, the Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania and the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium. Each of the drawings will award 12 prizes, with half being reserved for people in a designated under-vaccinated ZIP code.

Several states including Ohio, New York, New Mexico, Colorado, Oregon and Maryland are running financial incentive lotteries to increase the number of people seeking out vaccines. Researchers at UPenn say the lotteries have shown success in motivating people to get vaccinated in many of those states, but the Philadelphia partners say they wanted to design a program to target the neighborhoods with the lowest vaccine rates.

“Incentives in general are raising a lot of interest around the country and in Philadelphia,” said acting Philadelphia Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole, saying she was open to discussing other possible incentives. “They seem to be powerful not as a sole way to get people vaccinated, but as a way to get some people vaccinated.”

The first drawing on June 21 includes six $1,000 prizes, four $5,000 prizes and two $50,000 prizes. People living in the 19126 ZIP code in north Philadelphia including parts of the East and West Oak Lane neighborhoods will be awarded half the prizes in those categories.