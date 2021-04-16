The Latest: Decreasing demand for vaccines in Kansas

A call to Nepute’s business seeking comment on Friday was not immediately returned.

Nepute continues to make the false claims despite earlier warnings to stop, said the commission. He and his company could face civil penalties. The claims made by Nepute and his company exploit fears caused the pandemic and pose a “significant risk to public health and safety,” the commission said.

Nepute promoted his bogus health claims in video monologues on social media that have been viewed millions of times, the FTC said. Other videos by Nepute claim masks can be harmful and coronavirus death statistics have been inflated.

When Facebook shut down his page in February, Nepute created a new page and website and reposted his videos, according to the complaint.

TORONTO — The premier of Canada’s most populous province says he will be limiting outdoor gatherings to those in the same household and will close playgrounds and golf courses amid a record wave of coronavirus infections fueled by variants.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says interprovincial travel will also be limited. Ford says those who live alone will be able to meet someone from another household outside. Big box stores will be limited to 25 percent capacity.