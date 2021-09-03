The Latest: Denmark to give booster shots in nursing homes

“At this stage, there is no change to the current EU recommendations for the use of COVID-19 vaccines,” the agency says. It adds it’s evaluating data from other countries to determine if the vaccine might be responsible for the rare syndrome. The EMA has previously noted the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is linked to a small number of people who have developed temporary chest and heart inflammation after receiving a dose. It says that the benefits of being vaccinated still outweigh the risks of immunization.

———

NICOSIA, Cyprus — A survey indicates 13% of Cypriots aren’t planning on getting vaccinated against COVID-19 soon and 6% of that percentage categorically state they won’t get a shot.

The two main reasons people who refuse to get vaccinated cited in the survey results released Friday are a lack of trust in the government’s handling of the pandemic and not being convinced vaccines will protect them from the coronavirus.

Of the 2,000 people surveyed, more than 9 of 10 over age 60 were in favor of vaccination. The same applied to 89% of people ages 41-60, 84% in the 31-40 category and 79% of ages 18-30.

At the end of August, 74.2% of Cyprus’ adult population was fully vaccinated, while 78.6% had received at least one shot.