The Latest: Denver mayor mandates workers to be vaccinated

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. released a statement Monday that he would be quarantining for the next five days while sick with the virus.

“After being administered two COVID-19 tests, the first of which was negative, my physician has confirmed that the second test was positive,” he said.

Flaggs said he is “looking forward to a quick recovery” and that he plans to return to work in a week. Vicksburg is a city of around 22,000.

Mississippi’s department of health reported almost 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 over the past three days. The state of around 3 million people has seen almost 350,000 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says workers in New York City’s airports and public transit system will have to get vaccinations or face weekly testing for the coronavirus, but he stopped short of mandating either masks or inoculations for the general public.

Speaking to reporters Monday, the Democrat says he no longer has the legal authority to make masking mandatory.

The Democrat urged bars and restaurants to adopt a policy of only serving vaccinated people and said that more hospitals should require workers to get vaccines.