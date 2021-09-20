The Latest: EU official: US isn't being loyal or transparent

The Latest on the U.N. General Assembly (all times local):

UNITED NATIONS -- The top European Union official is criticizing the United States for a “lack of transparency and loyalty” towards its trans-Atlantic partners, as evidenced by America’s unilateral decision to withdraw from Afghanistan and its new Pacific defense pact that left France out in the cold.

EU Council President Charles Michel told a small group of reporters Monday that these U.S. decisions showed “a clear lack of transparency and loyalty, loyalty and loyalty,” despite President Joe Biden’s announcement earlier this year that “America is back” after four years of former president Donald Trump’s “America First” policies.

Michel repeated that “the trans-Atlantic alliance is a paramount alliance for us in the EU.”

“I’m not putting in question this alliance," he added, “but I’m asking: Is there a doubt in the United States about the importance of this alliance with Europe?”

He said the announcement of the new U.S.-UK-Australia alliance and Washington’s decision, with the UK, to sell nuclear-powered submarines to Australia in a move that killed a pre-existing deal between France and Australia, has “consequences.”