The Latest: Health & Human Services orders shots for workers

ROME — Some 65% of those in Italy 12 years or older and eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine are fully vaccinated and another 5% have received a first dose.

According to government figures published on Thursday, out of Italy’s population of 60 million, 35 million persons are now fully vaccinated. Italy has one of the world’s oldest populations. More than 91% of those older than 80 and more than 86% of those in their 70s – an age range that included many of Italy’s 128,000 dead in the pandemic -- are now fully vaccinated.

The government’s vaccination czar, army Gen. Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, says the national campaign is focusing now in particular on young people, including university students, before schools reopen after summer break.

BERLIN — German authorities say more than 8,500 people need to get vaccinated again after investigations have shown that a nurse in northern Germany may have vaccinated people with saline solution instead of COVID-19 vaccines.