The Latest: Italy slowly reopens after pre-holiday closures

The World Health Organization had raised concerns about the disparity between Israel and Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip. International human rights groups and U.N. experts have said Israel is responsible for the well being of Palestinians in these areas.

Israel denies it has such an obligation, citing the interim peace agreements reached in the 1990s.

The Palestinians have not publicly requested vaccines from Israel and have said they are seeking their own supplies elsewhere.

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron urged the EU to better help its European neighbors in the race to get COVID-19 vaccines, ahead of a meeting in Paris with Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic.

Macron, speaking from the Elysee presidential palace, acknowledged France and Europe “could have been more present” by Serbia’s side, in an apparent response to earlier criticism from Vucic, who said last week he had been counting on a lot more support from the EU.

Serbia, which sits at the heart of the Balkans region, received doses of China’s Sinopharm that enable the country to launch its vaccination campaign earlier this month.