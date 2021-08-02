The Latest: White House says no to mandatory vaccination

Just under 43% of the state’s residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine — one of the lowest rates in the nation. The state is seeing one of the country’s worst COVID-19 spikes per capita.

The mask requirement had particular urgency for Edwards as students start returning to some K-12 schools this week.

Louisiana’s education leaders had declined to enact any masking orders across all districts, leaving it to individual school systems to determine their plans. The governor’s executive order will end the district-by-district negotiations.

Edwards’ order will last until Sept. 1, but could be extended beyond that.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Another of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ staffers has tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor’s office said in a statement Monday that the staffer and five others who may have been exposed are in isolation and awaiting more test results.

The governor’s office says all are doing well. Two other governor’s office staffers tested positive last week.