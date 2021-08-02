The Latest: McDonald's requires masks in some locations

Psaki chided the state’s Republican governor Ron DeSantis, who has aggressively pushed back on new mask-wearing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and worked to limit vaccine mandates in his state.

Psaki said: “At a certain point leaders are going to have to choose whether they’re going to follow public health guidelines or whether they’re going to follow politics, and we certainly encourage all governors to follow the public health guidelines.”

———

BATON ROGUE, La. — Louisiana on Monday reinstated a mask mandate in all indoor locations, including schools and colleges, as the states struggles with surging COVID-19 cases because of the delta variant and one of the nation’s lowest vaccination rates.

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the mandate less than three months after he lifted a previous face covering requirement amid hopes that the virus was abating. The mandate will apply to anyone age 5 and older — both vaccinated and unvaccinated — who enters a business, a school, a church or other inside location.