The Latest: Nevada to disburse $5 million in vaccine effort

It’s already killed at least one person and sent 114 into quarantine. The embassy says in a notice to employees that most group activities, including work meetings and recreational gatherings, are banned.

The restrictions will remain in place until the chain of transmission is broken. Violators will be removed from the country on the next available flight.

HONG KONG — Coronavirus vaccine incentives offered by Hong Kong companies, including a lucky draw for an apartment, a Tesla car and even gold bars, are helping boost the city’s sluggish inoculation rate.

The city of 7.5 million, which hasn’t experienced a major outbreak, is battling vaccine hesitancy driven by multiple factors, including fears of serious side effects, a mistrust of the government and a lack of concern from residents.

There have been fewer than 12,000 coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Just 16% of people in Hong Kong have been fully vaccinated. But since the first incentives were announced at the end of May, there has been a surge in bookings. Nearly 600,000 of the 3 million shots given since February came in the last two weeks.