The Latest: Ontario getting military help for pandemic surge

Art student Giorgio Salemme said the reduced crowds were good for museum visitors: “We are avoiding the usual over-crowding where you see that everyone is trying to devour everything as quickly as possible without appreciating it.”

———

WARSAW, Poland — No-shows for COVID-19 vaccinations in Poland have been limited and are not affecting the country's vaccination push, according to a Polish official.

Michal Dworczyk, who is in charge of Poland's vaccination program, says 1.5% of registered people didn’t show up for their vaccinations in April. He linked the no-shows to a social media action that urged people not to show up for their shots.

A bigger problem is the delays in vaccine shipments, Dworczyk said. Around 1.1 million of the doses expected this week from vaccine producers will be delayed, likely until May, he said.

Poland, which has a population of around 38 million, has so far administered more than 10.3 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Nearly 2.6 million people have been fully vaccinated.

