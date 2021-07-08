The Latest: Research: Vaccines work against delta variant

Guterres said the world needs a Global Vaccine Plan to at least double production, ensure equitable distribution using the World Health Organization’s COVAX program to buy and deliver vaccines to the world’s poorest countries.

To achieve this, he called for an Emergency Task Force of all countries with vaccine production capacities, the World Health Organization, the global vaccine alliance GAVI, and international financial institutions to deal with the relevant pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers.

———

LIVONIA, MICHIGAN — Trinity Health, one of the largest Catholic health care systems in the U.S., is requiring all employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to help stop the spread and protect patients, staff and their communities.

Trinity, one of the first hospital groups to mandate vaccinations, says all 117,000 employees across 22 states, plus contractors and others doing business in its health facilities, will have to meet a series of rolling deadlines.

By Sept. 21, they all must submit proof of vaccination or face termination, though religious and health exemptions are possible. Trinity Health, based in Livonia, Michigan, says it estimates nearly 75% of staff already have received at least one vaccine dose.