The Latest: San Francisco mandates vaccination if indoors

The Republican governor says he would extend the order for 30 days. It was set to expire Sunday.

“There will be no lockdowns and there will be no statewide mandates,” Reeves wrote on Twitter.

He said extending the order will allow the state to continue coordinating the transfer of patients to hospitals where treatment is available. He also says it will keep options open for Mississippi National Guard members to be called back into service, if needed, for pandemic duties. Guard members spent months running COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru sites until Reeves ended that in mid-July.

On Thursday, the state reported 4,412 cases, its largest single-day total, an increase from the 3,488 cases it reported Tuesday.

———

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentina says it has begun to produce and distribute the Russian-developed Sputnik V vaccine.

Chief Cabinet Minister Santiago Cafeiro says more than 1 million doses of the vaccine will be produced by the local Laboratorios Richmond, calling it “a reason for pride.”

Argentina was the first country to authorize Sputnik V in December 2020 and the first to enter full production, although Mexico produced a pilot lot of the vaccine last month.