The Latest: Spain regions want restrictions after case spike

Health experts says the spike in cases hasn’t resulted in sharp increases in ICU admissions or deaths. That’s partly due to vaccinations and the average age of recently infected persons is 31 to 35, much younger than early in the pandemic.

The Foreign Ministry is advising travelers who are required to take coronavirus swab tests to enter or return to Italy to consider the result might be positive. That could mean the travelers, as well as those in close contact, could face quarantine.

Meanwhile, Malta has eased off a new rule requiring proof of coronavirus vaccination to enter the country after the European Commission raised concerns that it might impede the right to free movement within the 27-nation bloc.

GENEVA — The World Health Organization is reporting deaths climbed last week after nine straight weeks of decline. It recorded more than 55,000 deaths, a 3% increase from the week before. Cases rose last week by 10% to nearly 3 million.

WHO says more transmissible versions of the virus could emerge and “coupled with the relaxation and inappropriate use of public health and social measures and increased social mobility and mixing,” numerous countries will see higher cases, hospitalizations and deaths.