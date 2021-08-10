The Latest: Stevie Nicks cancels shows at 5 music festivals

She says that many of those being hospitalized for COVID-19 during the latest surge in cases are in their 20s and 30s.

———

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — South Carolina's top prosecutor has advised authorities in the state capital that they are prohibited by law from instituting a school mask mandate as a way to protect children who are age-ineligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a Tuesday letter to the Columbia city council that its recently approved measure is “in conflict with state law and should either be rescinded or amended.” He is giving officials until Friday to make changes.

The Columbia council ratified an ordinance last week requiring the use of masks in the city’s elementary and middle schools for at least the beginning of the school year.

But a state budget proviso that went into effect July 1 bars South Carolina educational institutions from using appropriated funds to mandate masks.

———

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden says it is “vital” that Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the nation heads into the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season.