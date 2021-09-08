The Latest: Taliban decrees end to unapproved demonstrations

Prominent Afghan political figures who stayed behind say they had expected to meet with Taliban political leaders the following day to continue negotiations.

———

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says about 60,000 people have arrived in the country since Aug. 17 from Afghanistan as part of the evacuation formally known as Operation Allies Welcome.

DHS said in the latest updated released Wednesday that 17% of those arrivals are U.S. citizens and permanent residents who were in Afghanistan when the government there fell to the Taliban.

The remaining 83% are a mix of people. They include those with Special Immigrant Visas, for people who worked as interpreters or in some other capacity for the U.S. or NATO. There are also other visa holders as well as applicants for visas who have not yet completed their processing. The remainder are various types of “vulnerable” Afghans who would be threatened under the Taliban, such as women and human rights advocates.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says a small number of evacuees have been prevented from entering the U.S. through “multi-layered” security vetting but he declines to provide specific numbers of provide details about the cases.

———