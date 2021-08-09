The Latest: UMinn poised to require coronavirus vaccinations

State data show Kansas averaged 1,080 new virus infections daily for the seven days ending Monday. It was the first time the average topped 1,000 since Feb. 2.

Kansas averaged 30 new hospitalizations for COVID-19 and eight new deaths a day for the period. Hospitalizations had dropped below 10 per day in mid-June. The latest average for deaths was the highest in five months.

Federal data, meanwhile, show Kansas averaged 6,330 vaccine shots daily for the seven days ending Monday. The average had dropped below 3,000 in July.

SEATTLE — Most state workers in Washington, as well as private health care and long-term care employees, will be required to show proof of vaccination for the coronavirus by Oct. 18 or will lose their jobs.

Gov. Jay Inslee said Monday that weekly testing for the virus rather vaccination will not be an option. The only opt-out of the requirement is either a medical or religious exemption.

The order applies to about 60,000 employees of the 24 state agencies that are part of the governor’s executive Cabinet. Those include the departments of corrections, social and health services and transportation, as well as the Washington State Patrol.