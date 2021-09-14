The Latest: UN says rural Afghans have critical need for aid

The European Union for years “has been incapable of building a common approach on the migratory theme, and in particular on the distribution of who arrives and seeks asylum,” the Italian leader said.

Italy, where hundreds of thousands of asylum-seekers have arrived via traffickers’ boats launched from Libya, has largely lobbied its EU partners in vain for years to take in many of the migrants.

Some EU countries have indicated they wouldn’t accept Afghans who flee their homeland beyond those they evacuated in the final days of the U.S. military presence in Kabul.

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s prime minister and Russian President Vladimir Putin have discussed the latest situation in neighboring Afghanistan in a phone call.

Imran Khan, who received the call Tuesday from Putin, also exchanged views about bilateral cooperation and collaboration in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. That's a security pact dominated by Russia and China that also includes the ex-Soviet Central Asian countries.

According to a government statement, Khan “underscored the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan for regional security and prosperity.”