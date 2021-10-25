The Latest: UN Security Council to discuss Sunday on Tuesday

The administration condemned the military takeover and dissolution of a transitional civilian-led authority and demanded the release of all officials detained in the overnight coup, which led to the arrest of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. Price said the administration was watching developments “very closely” and “will not hesitate” to hold those responsible for the coup to account.

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. special envoy for Sudan says barricades in the capital of Khartoum are burning and occasional gunshots can be heard “so there is a risk that there would be more violence or more clashes.”

The Sudan Doctors’ Committee says three protesters were killed after security forces fired on crowds that flooded in the streets in the wake of a coup Monday. It says 80 people were wounded.

Volker Perthes spoke in a press briefing from Khartoum to reporters at U.N. headquarters Monday. He said that after the army carried out the coup and closed the entrances, bridges and airport in the city, quite a number of parties and unions asked people to take to the streets to condemn the takeover. He says thousands came out across the country to demand a return to civilian government.