The Latest: UN warns of pending food crisis in Afghanistan

The Taliban did not immediately comment.

Video is circulating on social media of a Qatari plane landing at the airport that is assumed to be carrying a technical team to help in repairs at the airport.

———

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized the United States’ involvement in Afghanistan, charging that its 20-year military presence in the country has achieved “zero.”

Putin said Wednesday that for 20 years the U.S. military in Afghanistan “was trying ... to civilize the people who live there, to introduce their norms and standards of life in the broadest sense of the word, including the political organization of society.”

“The result is sheer tragedies, sheer losses, both for those who were doing that — the U.S. — and more so for the people who live in Afghanistan. A zero result, if not negative,” Putin said.

The Russian president added that “it’s impossible to impose something from outside” and that “if someone does something to someone, they should draw on the history, the culture, the life philosophy of these people in the broadest sense of the word, they should treat their traditions with respect.”