The Latest: US to reopen land travel from Canada, Mexico

In a statement on Wednesday, the U.N. health agency says its proposed experts — including some who were on the original team that went to Wuhan to probe the origins of COVID-19 — would be subject to a two-week public consultation period. Among the suggested members of the new team are Marion Koopmans of the Netherlands and Thea Fischer of Denmark, who were on the WHO team that visited China in February. In a recent commentary, Koopmans, Fischer and others said the search for the origins of COVID-19 had “stalled” and Chinese officials were still refusing to hand over some raw data.