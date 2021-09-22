They said it: Leaders at the hybrid UN, in their own words

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Many leaders saying many things about many topics that matter to them, to their regions, to the world: That's what the U.N. General Assembly invariably produces each year.

And each year, certain voices dominate. Here, The Associated Press takes the opposite approach and spotlights some thoughts — delivered in pre-recorded speeches or from the rostrum at the United Nations after a yearlong pandemic break — from leaders who might have not captured the headlines and airtime on Wednesday, the second day of the 2021 debate.

———

“We see more and more security crises arising in different parts of our planet. In an interdependent world, their aftershocks can be felt across the globe."

— Maia Sandu, president of Moldova

———

“If you pollute the planet that we all call home, it is only right that you should pay to clean it up.”

— Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, president of and minister of defense for Malawi

———