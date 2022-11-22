Things to know today: 268 dead, 151 missing in Indonesia quake; historic World Cup upset; 'Jeopardy!' crowns top champion

Today is Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Officials say the death toll from the earthquake that shook the Indonesian island of Java leapt to 268 on Tuesday as more bodies were found beneath collapsed buildings, and 151 people are still missing. The National Disaster Mitigation Agency says another 1,083 people were injured in the 5.6 magnitude earthquake that hit Monday afternoon near the city of Cianjur. Blocked roads and damaged bridges prevented rescuers from bringing excavators and other heavy equipment to the rural area to help dig out survivors until Tuesday.
A current U.S. Navy servicemember and an army veteran are being applauded for helping subdue the gunman at a gay club in Colorado Springs. Rich Fierro, the army veteran, credits his military training and instincts in helping him disarm the attacker. He told reporters Monday how he grabbed the gunman's body armor and began punching him. Authorities say Fierro and another man, Thomas James, stopped the shooter after he began spraying bullets inside Club Q on Saturday night. The rampage killed five people and wounded 17. Fierro's daughter's boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance, was among those fatally shot.
An attorney for the driver who crashed into Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits on a training run last week says he fell asleep at the wheel on his way to work. The lawyer, Alexandra Kazarian, spoke to the Los Angeles Times Monday. The Nov. 16 crash injured 25 members of a sheriff’s academy class, several critically. The 22-year-old Nicholas Gutierrez has told NBC4LA that he didn't crash the SUV intentionally and feels bad. Gutierrez had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer, but was abruptly released. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said further investigation was needed.
On the heels of a messy ticket rollout for Taylor Swift’s first tour in years, fans are angry. They’re also energized against Ticketmaster. While researchers agree that there’s no way to tell how long the energy could last, the outrage shows a way for young people to become more politically engaged through fan culture. This isn’t even the first time a fandom or an artist has targeted Ticketmaster. And Swifties say it's not just about getting a ticket. The ticket debacle has spurred broader conversations about economic inequality and political action.
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms after being convicted earlier this year on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion. News outlets report that U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross has sentenced Todd Chrisley to serve 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley got seven years behind bars. The Chrisleys gained fame with their show “Chrisley Knows Best,” which follows their tight-knit, boisterous family. Federal prosecutors said the Chrisleys engaged in an extensive bank fraud scheme and then hid their wealth from tax authorities while flaunting their lavish lifestyle.
Amy Schneider, who won 40 games in a row on ‘Jeopardy!', capped off her big year by winning the game show's tournament of champions and a $250,000 prize. She won the third game of the best-of-seven tourney finals in a match televised on Monday. The writer from Oakland beat two fellow Californians. Contestant Andrew He had won two games in the finals and Sam Buttrey had won one. Schneider had a narrow lead over He going into the show's final clue. They both answered correctly, but Schneider's bigger bet pulled her over the top.
Gareth Bale converted a penalty kick in the 82nd minute to offset Tim Weah’s first-half goal and give Wales a 1-1 draw against the United States in the return to the World Cup for both nations. Weah is the son of former FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberian President George Weah. The United States was back in the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament and appeared headed to victory. But Walker Zimmerman plowed down Bale from behind with the Welsh star’s back to the goal and Bale converted the penalty for his 41st international goal.
Lionel Messi returns to the World Cup for a fifth attempt at finally winning soccer’s biggest prize. He’ll also be hoping to make history with Argentina. The Argentines are among the favorites to win in Qatar and a victory would fill the one gaping hole in his resume. But a win of a draw Tuesday against Saudi Arabia would give Argentina a record-tying result. Argentina arrived in Qatar on a 36-match unbeaten streak. That is one shy of tying Italy’s record for international men’s soccer1. Other games Tuesday include France against Australia, Mexico facing Poland and Denmark playing Tunisia.
Jimmy Garoppolo threw four touchdown passes, including two each to Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their third straight game by beating the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 in Mexico City. It was the fifth regular-season NFL game played in Mexico City and first since 2019. Technically a Cardinals home game, the festive, raucous announced crowd of 78,427 fans heavily favored the 49ers, roaring particularly loud when Kittle and Deebo Samuel scored on 39-yard touchdowns. San Francisco struggled early in the season but has won five of its last seven. The 49ers improved their record to 6-4, while the Cardinals fell to 4-7.
Saudi Arabia scored one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever by beating Lionel Messi’s Argentina 2-1. Messi’s quest to win the one major title to elude him got off to a shocking start and brought back memories of Cameroon’s 1-0 win over an Argentina team led by Diego Maradona in the opening game of the 1990 World Cup. Goals by Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari in a five-minute span in the second half gave the Saudis their greatest win.
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1963, John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States, was shot to death during a motorcade in Dallas, and more events that happen…
In 1965, Muhammad Ali knocks out Floyd Patterson in the 12th round to retain the world heavyweight title in Las Vegas. See more sports moments…
