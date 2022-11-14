Things to know today: Biden, Xi meet to 'manage' differences; 3 killed in shooting at UVa; NFL Week 10 recap

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a triumphant visit to the newly liberated city of Kherson. He hailed the Russian withdrawal as the “beginning of the end of the war” but also acknowledged the heavy price Ukrainian soldiers are paying in their grinding effort to push back the invading force. The retaking of Kherson was one of Ukraine’s biggest successes in the nearly nine months since Moscow’s invasion. It served another stinging blow to the Kremlin and could become a springboard for further advances. But large parts of eastern and southern Ukraine are still under Russian control, and the city of Kherson itself remains within reach of Moscow’s shells and missiles. Heavy fighting continued elsewhere in the country, with Ukraine reporting several civilian casualties.