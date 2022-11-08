 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Things to know today: Election Day is here; Powerball's $1.9B drawing still delayed; People names Sexiest Man Alive

  • Updated
  • 0

Today is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TODAY'S WEATHER

Election Day brings rain and snow for parts of the West and warm temperatures for the South. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

MORNING LISTEN

TOP STORIES

This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Nov. 8

Election 2022: Turbulent campaign season comes to a close
Government & Politics
AP

  • By WILL WEISSERT - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Months of campaigning are culminating in midterm elections that will decide control of Congress and top governorships. Tuesday's vote could also help shape economic policy, access to abortion and even how elections are held. And they are certain to test the political strength of President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump. With polls open across the country, no major early voting problems have been reported, though there are some hiccups typical of most Election Days. Tabulators were not working in a New Jersey county and some polling places in Pennsylvania were delayed in opening because workers showed up late.

Republicans look to win back power in Congress, stop Biden
Government & Politics
AP

  • By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Control of Congress and of President Joe Biden’s agenda on Capitol Hill are at stake this Election Day. Republicans are working to claw back power in the House and the Senate and end Democrats' hold on Washington. Tuesday's election is the first since the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. Emotions are raw. The violent assault on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband comes as federal law enforcement warns of heightened threats. All 435 seats in the House and one-third of the Senate are being decided. Republicans recruited political newcomers including 2020 election deniers and some extremists inspired by Donald Trump, who promise to end Biden’s big government ideas and launch investigations and oversight — even, potentially, impeachment of Biden.

Dems, GOP make urgent final pitches as election season wraps
Government & Politics
AP

  • By WILL WEISSERT and MARC LEVY - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Coast to coast, candidates and big-name backers made final appeals to voters Monday in the last hours of a fraught midterm election season, with Republicans excited about the prospect of winning back Congress. President Joe Biden insisted his party would “surprise the living devil out of a lot of people” while acknowledging that Washington will be “more difficult” if it falls short. Democrats contend Republican victories could profoundly and adversely reshape the country, eliminating abortion rights nationwide and unleashing broad threats to the very future of American democracy. Republicans say the public is tired of Biden policies amid high inflation and concerns about crime.

Trump says he'll make 'big announcement' Nov. 15 in Florida
Government & Politics
AP

  • By JILL COLVIN - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Former President Donald Trump says he will be making a “big announcement” next week in Florida. Trump teased a third presidential run while campaigning in Ohio Monday night ahead of the final day of voting in this year’s midterm elections. He told a cheering crowd in Vandalia, Ohio, that he's “going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Mar-a-Lago.” Trump was headlining a rally to bolster Senate candidate JD Vance and said he didn't want to “detract from the importance” of Election Day by making his own campaign announcement beforehand.

Winning numbers for $2.04B Powerball drawn after delay
Lifestyles
AP

  • By SHAMEKA DUDLEY-LOWE and SCOTT McFETRIDGE - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

The numbers for a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot have been drawn following a nearly 10-hour delay and players were awaiting the announcement of a possible winner. The numbers for the drawing held at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10. The Multi-State Lottery Association says Monday night’s Powerball drawing was delayed until Tuesday morning because a participating lottery had issues processing sales. The association said it was against its policy to say which lottery had the delay. The jackpot was reported as an estimated $1.9 billion on Monday, but was $2.04 billion Tuesday morning. It wasn’t immediately known whether any jackpot-winning tickets were sold.

Pelosi says attack on husband weighs on her future plans
Government & Politics
AP

  • By LISA MASCARO - AP Congressional Correspondent
  • Updated
  • 0

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her decision on whether or not to remain in Congress if Democrats lose control in the midterm elections has been impacted by the assault on her husband. The Democratic leader did not disclose her plans during an interview Monday on CNN. Many expect Pelosi and other Democrats would step down from leadership if the party suffers losses. Pelosi said her "decision will be affected about what happened.” Paul Pelosi was bludgeoned with a hammer after authorities said an intruder broke into the family’s San Francisco home looking for the speaker in a politically-motivated attack.

Hurricane watch: Subtropical storm eyes Florida, Bahamas
National
AP

  • By FRIEDA FRISARO and JULIE WALKER - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Hurricane watches have been posted for the northwestern Bahamas and Florida's Atlantic Coast as Subtropical Storm Nicole approaches, threatening to bring a “prolonged period of hazardous weather." The National Hurricane Center is now expecting Nicole to reach hurricane strength “given how warm the waters are." Hurricane specialist Phillippe Papin told The Associated Press that Nicole will still be far enough offshore Tuesday to avoid impacting Florida's Election Day voting. But he said “this is going to be a very large storm.” A storm surge watch extends from Broward County, Florida all the way north to halfway up Georgia's coast.

Chris Evans named Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine
National
AP

  • AP
  • Updated
  • 0

“Captain America” star Chris Evans has a new title — he's been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive. The selection was announced Monday night on Stephen Colbert's late night show and on the magazine's website. Evans, who is now the third Marvel Avengers actor to hold the Sexiest Man Alive title, says he knows his friends will be teasing him heavily. But he tells the magazine for its cover story, out Friday, that he knows it will also make his mom happy, and will sustain him when he's “old and saggy.” Evans has had a busy year, starring in Netflix's “The Gray Man” and voicing Buzz Lightyear in Pixar's “Lightyear.”

Weinstein accuser takes stand in LA after New York testimony
National
AP

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

The only Harvey Weinstein accuser to testify at both his New York and California trials has taken the stand in a Los Angeles courtroom to repeat her account of what she says was a sexual assault by the former movie mogul in 2013. Lauren Young testified Monday that she was supposed to be showing Weinstein a script at a Beverly Hills hotel when he trapped her in a bathroom, groped her and masturbated in front of her. A Weinstein attorney pointed out that that in initial interviews with police, she had said the attack happened nearly a year earlier. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty. He was convicted at the New York trial and is serving a 23-year prison sentence.

World Cup ambassador from Qatar denounces homosexuality

  • AP
  • Updated
  • 0

An ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar has described homosexuality as a “damage in the mind” in an interview with German public broadcaster ZDF only two weeks before the opening of the soccer tournament in the Gulf state. The comment highlights concerns about the conservative country’s treatment of gays and lesbians. Former Qatari national team player Khalid Salman told a German reporter in an interview that being gay is “haram.” That means forbidden in Arabic. He also says he has a problem with children seeing gay people. Excerpts of the television interview were shown Monday on the ZDF news program Heute Journal. The full interview will be shown Tuesday on ZDF.

Drake, Houston lead Ravens past Saints for 3rd straight win
National
AP

  • By BRETT MARTEL - AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Kenyan Drake rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns, Justin Houston had an interception to go with his third straight multiple-sack game, and the Baltimore Ravens beat the New Orleans Saints 27-13. Lamar Jackson passed for a touchdown and frustrated New Orleans with his mobility, rushing for 82 yards and exhibiting an array of jump cuts and spin moves. Baltimore won its third straight and remained atop the AFC North at 6-3, one game ahead of Cincinnati. The Saints fell to 3-6 and were outclassed by a Baltimore team missing several offensive starters. The Ravens converted 9 of 15 third downs.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Jacksonville Duke Basketball

Jacksonville's Gyasi Powell, right, in-bounds the ball in front of the Duke student section during an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Nov. 8

President Joe Biden welcomed the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks to the White House; the Bucks were the first NBA champions to visit the White Ho…

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death Saturday. They did not provide any immediate further comment. A sheriff's official says deputies responding to reports of a medical emergency found a person deceased at the home in Lancaster. Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series, “House of Carters.

