Things to know today: FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried arrested, charged; Musk disbands Trust and Safety group; winter storm update

Elon Musk’s Twitter has dissolved its Trust and Safety Council. That's the advisory group of nearly 100 independent civil, human rights and other organizations that the company formed in 2016 to address hate speech, child exploitation, suicide, self-harm and other problems on the platform. The council had been scheduled to meet with Twitter representatives on Monday night. But Twitter informed the group via email that it was disbanding it shortly before the meeting was to take place. That's according to multiple council members who provided images of the email to The Associated Press. They spoke on the condition of anonymity due to fears of retaliation.
The former CEO of failed cryptocurrency firm FTX has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of U.S. authorities. That's according U.S. and Bahamian authorities. Sam Bankman-Fried has been under criminal investigation by U.S. and Bahamian authorities following the collapse last month of FTX. The firm filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, when it ran out of money after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run. Bankman-Fried’s arrest comes just a day before he was due to testify in front of the House Financial Services Committee, along with FTX’s current CEO, John Ray III.
President Joe Biden is inviting thousands of guests to the White House to celebrate as he signs into law gay marriage legislation. The bill enshrines protections for same-sex unions in federal law. The signing will take place Tuesday before a crowd of thousands on the South Lawn of the White House. The legislation was passed by bipartisan majorities in Congress last week. Lawmakers said they were motivated by the possibility that the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn gay marriage rights, much like conservative justices already did with nationwide abortion access.
Scientists Tuesday are expected to announce a major advance in the long-running quest to harness fusion, the energy that powers the sun and stars. For the first time, researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California were able to produce more energy in a fusion reaction than used to ignite it, something called net energy gain. That's according to one government official and one scientist. Both spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the breakthrough ahead of the announcement. The breakthrough is significant, but producing power in the real world from fusion is still decades away.
Millions of people in the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest are bracing for blizzard-like conditions from a massive storm blowing across the country. States farther to the south including Texas and Oklahoma saw tornado warnings early Tuesday, with some damage reported in Oklahoma, and forecasters warned that Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi could also see flash flooding and tornadoes from the same weather system. South Dakota's Department of Transportation says portions of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 are expected to be closed by mid-morning Tuesday due to freezing rain, drifting snow and high winds.
The Kremlin says that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be holding his annual marathon news conference this fall. Observers have attributed the break in the long-held tradition to the Kremlin’s uneasiness about a string of battlefield setbacks in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed Monday that Putin wouldn’t hold the annual news conference this month for the first time in 10 years. He didn’t comment on the reason behind it, but many commentators attributed it to the Kremlin's uneasiness about facing possibly unpleasant questions regarding what it calls Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine. The British Defense Ministry observed that the Kremlin fears that the event could be “hijacked by unsanctioned discussion” about the war.
Israel’s parliament has installed a new speaker closely allied to the country’s likely next prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. Tuesday's move sets the stage for a flurry of contentious new legislation to appease the former leader’s expected coalition partners. Netanyahu is currently holding talks to form a coalition government. Levin, a close Netanyahu confidante, is set to clear the way as the parliament speaker for votes on crucial legislation seen as necessary to make the coalition coalesce. Netanyahu’s partners have made demands that critics say give too much power to extremist lawmakers and could imperil the country’s democratic foundations.
The State Department says the body and possessions of soccer journalist Grant Wahl have been repatriated to the United States after his death last week while covering the World Cup in Qatar. The department says Wahl's remains and his belongings arrived at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport around 8:30 a.m. ET. They were accompanied by a consular official from the U.S. embassy in Doha who had had custody of Wahl's remains since shortly after he collapsed and died during Friday's match between Argentina and the Netherlands. State Department spokesman Ned Price says the U.S. has seen on indication of any foul play in Wahl's death and that Qatari authorities have fully cooperated.
Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots earned a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later in the third when McMillan scooped up a fumble and returned it 23 yards for a touchdown. Murray was hurt on the third play of the game, immediately changing the complexion of the evening.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has suspended men's basketball coach Chris Beard after he was charged with felony family violence. Beard was arrested by Austin police before dawn Monday on a charge of assault on a family or household member. A woman told police Beard had strangled and bit her. The felony charge carries a possible punishment of two to 10 years in prison. The 49-year-old coach is in his second season of a seven-year contract that pays him more than $5 million per year. His attorney says Beard is innocent of the allegation. Beard was released on $10,000 bond.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach is listed in critical condition at a hospital in Jackson. The update came one day after what the university called “a personal health issue” at his home in Starkville forced him to be airlifted to Jackson. A spokesman at the University of Mississippi Medical Center says Leach is listed in critical condition. Other details are not known. Leach is in his third season at Mississippi State, with a 19-17 record. He is widely recognized for his innovative Air Raid offense.
