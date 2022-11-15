Things to know today: GOP 1 seat away from House majority; Hobbs defeats Lake in Arizona; Grammy nominations

Officials say all four University of Idaho students who were found dead inside a home near campus on Sunday are considered victims in the case, but police have yet to release the cause of death or other details. Mayor Art Bettge said that the deaths were believed to have occurred hours before the bodies were discovered, prompting police to determine there wasn't an active threat to the community. Police found the students dead in a home near the Moscow, Idaho campus. No one had been taken into custody by Monday evening. The university canceled school on Monday and increased campus security, but some students opted to leave for Thanksgiving break early because of safety concerns.