Things to know today: Hurricane Nicole hits Florida; Arizona, Nevada races remain tight; CMA Awards

TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Nicole has weakened to a tropical depression as it crosses the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. Nicole made landfall as a hurricane early Thursday near Vero Beach but the brunt of the damage was along the East Coast well north of there, in the Daytona Beach area. Its damaging coastal surge hit beachfront properties in Daytona Beach Shores that lost their last protections during Hurricane Ian.
Democrats are holding on to narrow leads in key Arizona contests, but the races for U.S. Senate and governor are still too early to call. About a fifth of the total ballots are left to be counted. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly led Republican Blake Masters by 5.6 percentage points late Thursday, while Democrat Katie Hobbs was 1.4 points ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the governor's race. Election officials in populous Maricopa County expected to begin reporting results Friday from nearly 300,000 mail ballots that were returned on Election Day. That crucial group of ballots will provide clues about how remaining votes will fall.
Critical races in Nevada remained too early to call Wednesday, including one that could determine control of the U.S. Senate. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, is fending off a challenge from Republican Adam Laxalt. Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak is in a tight race for reelection against Las Vegas-area Sheriff Joe Lombardo, and three House seats are in limbo. More than 100,000 ballots delivered to drop boxes on Election Day and sent through the mail are still to be counted. Candidates from both parties in high-profile races have urged supporters to be patient. Officials have until Nov. 17 to finish the counting.
It was supposed to be a red wave that former President Donald Trump could triumphantly ride to the GOP nomination as he prepares to launch another White House run. Instead, Tuesday night’s disappointing results for Republicans are raising new questions about Trump’s appeal and the future of a party that has fully embraced him, seemingly at its peril, while at the same time giving new momentum to his most potent potential rival. Indeed, some allies were calling on Trump Wednesday to delay his planned announcement, saying the full focus needs to be a runoff election in Georgia that could again determine control of the Senate.
Price increases moderated in the United States last month in the latest sign that the inflation pressures that have gripped the nation might be easing as the economy slows and consumers grow more cautious. Consumer inflation reached 7.7% in October from a year earlier and 0.4% from September. The year-over-year increase, a slowdown from 8.2% in September, was the smallest rise since January. A measure called core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy, rose 6.3% in the past 12 months and 0.3% from September. The numbers were all lower than economists had expected, and they raised the possibility that the Federal Reserve could decide to slow its interest rate hikes.
A man already in custody in last month’s attack on the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of assault and attempted kidnapping. The charges stemming from the Oct. 28 break-in at the Pelosis’ San Francisco home are the same as but supersede those in an earlier federal complaint. The assault roiled the political world days before the hotly contested midterm elections. David DePape was arrested on Oct. 28 inside the Pelosi residence after San Francisco police responded to Paul Pelosi’s 911 call. Pelosi told officers that he was sleeping when a man entered his bedroom looking for Nancy Pelosi.
The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff says Russia's announced retreat from Kherson in southern Ukraine and a potential stalemate in fighting over the winter could provide both countries an opportunity to negotiate peace. Army Gen. Mark Milley says “well over 100,000 Russian soldiers" have been killed or wounded, with similar figures on the Ukrainian side. He says as many as 40,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed. Milley made the remarks at The Economic Club of New York on Wednesday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia next week, avoiding a possible confrontation with the United States and its allies over his war in Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders are to attend the summit in Bali that starts next Tuesday. The summit would have been the first time Biden and Putin were together at a gathering since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Instead, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation. The G-20 is the biggest of three summits being held in Southeast Asia this week and next. It's unclear if Lavrov will represent Russia at all of them.
Luke Combs is the winner of the Country Music Association Awards' coveted entertainer of the year trophy. Combs thanked the country music community for making his dreams come true. It was the second time in a row he won the show's top honor, and he also won won album of the year for “Growin' Up.” Wednesday's show in Nashville, Tennessee, opened with Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire playing tribute to the late country queen Loretta Lynn. The superstar trio performed a medley of Lynn’s hits including “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’” and “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” Leading nominee Lainey Wilson took home two trophies and Alan Jackson accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
