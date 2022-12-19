Things to know today: Jan. 6 panel to push Trump's prosecution; 6 killed in Toronto shooting; NFL Week 15 recap; and more

Today is Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Let's get caught up.
The House Jan. 6 committee is urging the Justice Department to bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump for the violent 2021 Capitol insurrection, calling for accountability for the former president and “a time of reflection and reckoning.” The panel’s seven Democrats and two Republicans are recommending criminal charges against Trump and associates who helped him launch a multifaceted pressure campaign to try to overturn his 2020 election loss. The charges recommended by the committee are conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress, conspiracy to make a false statement and aiding an insurrection.
Severe turbulence rocked a flight from Phoenix to Honolulu Sunday, seriously injuring 11 people in what an Hawaiian Airlines official called an isolated and unusual event. Jon Snook, the airline’s chief operating officer, says the flight was full, carrying 278 passengers and 10 crew members. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Director Jim Ireland says 36 people received treatment, including those with nausea or minor injuries. He says 20 people were taken to hospitals, including 11 people deemed to be in serious condition. Snook says there was some internal damage to the aircraft. He says the seatbelt sign was on during the turbulence.
Canadian police say five people have been shot and killed in a condominium unit a Toronto suburb and the gunman has been killed by police. Chief James MacSween of York regional police says one of his officers and shot and killed the suspect at a condo unit in Vaughan, Ontario. MacSween says another person shot by the suspect is in the hospital and expected to survive. He didn’t have details on whether the shooter was a resident of the building. Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit, which gets involved when there is a death or serious injury involving police, is investigating.
Millions of Twitter users asked Elon Musk to step down as head of Twitter in a poll the billionaire created and promised to abide by. But by Monday afternoon there was no word from Musk on whether he'll step aside or who a new leader might be. Twitter has grown more chaotic and confusing under Musk’s leadership with rapidly vacillating policies that are withdrawn or altered. Many of the votes for Musk to step down likely came from Tesla investors, who have grown tired of the 24/7 Twitter chaos, which they say has distracted the eccentric CEO from the electric car company, his main source of wealth.
Forecasters are warning of treacherous holiday travel and life-threatening cold for big parts of the nation, an arctic air mass blows into the already-frigid southern United States. In a special weather statement Sunday, the National Weather Service predicted “extreme and prolonged freezing conditions for southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana.” The rare arctic air mass comes as an earlier storm system gradually winds down in the northeastern U.S., after burying parts of the region under two feet of snow. Utility companies brought in extra workers from other states but were hampered by slick roads and dangerous conditions.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare trip to close ally Belarus as his forces pursue their campaign to bombard Ukraine with missiles and drones amid a broad battlefield stalemate almost 10 months into the war. Moscow has been targeting Ukraine’s power grid since October as part of a strategy to try to leave the country without heat and light during the winter. Putin’s brief trip to Minsk could herald more military support for the Kremlin’s war effort, after Moscow’s neighbor and ally provided Russia with a launching pad for the invasion. Putin said he and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko discussed forming “a single defense space” but rejected claims that Moscow was poised to swallow its neighbor.
President Joe Biden is condemning growing antisemitism in remarks for a Hanukkah reception at the White House that will include a menorah lighting and blessing. White House officials say the Democratic president will tell guests at the Monday night event that silence is complicity and will add that it’s imperative that hate, violence and antisemitism are condemned. Among those invited to the event are a Holocaust survivor and retired public school teacher and a rabbi at Temple Emanuel in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. A menorah has been added to the White House holiday collection this year, lit nightly during the eight-day Jewish festival of Hanukkah.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass told NBC's “Meet the Press” that her administration will start moving homeless people off streets and into motel rooms through a new program that launches Tuesday. She told Chuck Todd on Sunday's show that hopefully the program reaches a “significant number” of people. She also said no one will be coerced into moving just to clean up streets. Bass on her first day in office Monday declared a state of emergency on homelessness. An estimated 40,000 people are homeless in Los Angeles. Homelessness is hugely visible throughout California, with people sleeping on sidewalks and under highway overpasses.
“Avatar: The Way of Water” didn’t make quite as big of a splash as many assumed it would, but James Cameron’s big budget spectacle still helped breathe life into the box office this weekend. Sunday studio estimates say the sequel earned $134 million from North American theaters and $300.5 million internationally. Expectations were enormous for “Avatar 2,” which carried a reported price tag of over $350 million. The film faced the pressure of following up the highest grossing film of all time over a decade later and the daunting task of propping up an exhibition business that’s still far from normal.
When it comes to soccer, money can buy the world. It can pay for the World Cup. And the world’s best players. And it can bundle them all up into a perfect package and present it to a global audience of millions. The power of money was on show in all its glory as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to become world champions for the third time and end Lionel Messi’s pursuit of the one major trophy that had eluded him in his storied career. Not a bad return on Qatar's estimated $200 billion investment.
NFL Week 15 roundup: Raiders' Jones snags Patriots' lateral for walk-off win; Giants hold off Commanders
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Defensive end Chandler Jones grabbed a bizarre, unnecessary lateral by New England’s Jakobi Meyers out of the air on the final play and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown, giving the Las Vegas Raiders a 30-24 victory over the Patriots on Sunday.
